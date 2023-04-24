Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.31 and a 200-day moving average of $174.15.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

