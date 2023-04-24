Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.7% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
TFC opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
