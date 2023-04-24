Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

