Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NSC opened at $211.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

