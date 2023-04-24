Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 950 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

