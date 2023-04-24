Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

