Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 60.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 186.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.54 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

