Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

