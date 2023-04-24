Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 3,580 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

