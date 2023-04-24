Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 560 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,687.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,546.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2,221.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,721.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

