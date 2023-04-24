Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 162,213 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $35.19 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,119.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Stories

