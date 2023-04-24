Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

