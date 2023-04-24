Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $138,794,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 597,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 102,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

SLB opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

