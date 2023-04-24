Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. EQT accounts for about 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

