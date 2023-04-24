Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 936,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

