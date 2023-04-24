Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $125.40 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

