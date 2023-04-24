Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $217.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

