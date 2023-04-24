Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $252.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.99. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.