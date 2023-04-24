Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $123.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $173.97.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.