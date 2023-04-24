Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading

