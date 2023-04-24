Canaccord Genuity Group Raises IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target to GBX 265

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 265 ($3.28) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
IGR stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £156.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 1.22. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 200.40 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.63.
About IG Design Group
