Canaccord Genuity Group Raises IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target to GBX 265

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 265 ($3.28) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

IGR stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £156.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 1.22. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 200.40 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.63.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

