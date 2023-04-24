Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Shares of CP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.84. 217,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

