Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $78,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 575,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.