CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $535,036.98 and approximately $0.70 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,738.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00315569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00572675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00071454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00434552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.