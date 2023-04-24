Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Up 3.2%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 1,104,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,860,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cano Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

