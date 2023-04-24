Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

