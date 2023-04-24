Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236.81 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.53 billion and $236.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.58 or 0.06753011 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00060888 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019661 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019588 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006914 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002799 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,711,298,229 coins and its circulating supply is 34,793,365,066 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
