Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 4.6%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 141,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 383,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

