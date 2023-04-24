Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.79. 1,130,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,892. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

