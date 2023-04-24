Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.11.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $391,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 363.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

