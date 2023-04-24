Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.19 million and $1.14 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,396,707 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

