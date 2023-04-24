Celo Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Celo has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $299.96 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,976,084 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo is a blockchain platform that aims to create a more accessible and inclusive financial system for everyone, using mobile devices and blockchain technology. The platform includes a stablecoin called Celo Dollars (cUSD) and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that allows users to participate in network validation and governance through the native token, CELO.The CELO token is used for staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products within the Celo ecosystem, while cUSD is used as a means of exchange for transactions within the platform. Overall, Celo aims to create a more inclusive financial system by enabling people around the world to participate in the global economy, regardless of their location or financial status.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

