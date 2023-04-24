Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 5.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $167,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.74. 1,794,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

