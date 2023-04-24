Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $785,838.27 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25443128 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $932,399.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

