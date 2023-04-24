Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,834,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.47. 76,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

