Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.02. 362,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.50 and its 200 day moving average is $506.27. The firm has a market cap of $454.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.