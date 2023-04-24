Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 129,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 155,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 170.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.15. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $61.68.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

