Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

CB traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

