Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

