Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 184,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,572,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TTE traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.24. 286,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

