Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.88. 556,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,850. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

