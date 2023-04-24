China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $3.94 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

