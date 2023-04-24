Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $201.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chubb

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

