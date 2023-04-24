Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $88.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.64.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

