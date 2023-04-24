CIBC Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.68. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$572.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.17 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.4849653 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

