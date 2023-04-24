Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Cinemark worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 137,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

