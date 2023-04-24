Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. 4,307,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,273. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

