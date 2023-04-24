Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,593. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.34%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

