Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.48. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 33,060 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $380,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 51.56 and a quick ratio of 51.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.34%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

