CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

LON CTL traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 43.50 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,737. CleanTech Lithium has a 52-week low of GBX 19.13 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.16).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.